JACKSONVILLE - Courtney Danielle Quarles, 27, died on Monday, March 29, 2021. Memorial service Sunday at 4 pm, at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Masks required and social distancing observed.
Updated: April 9, 2021 @ 12:20 am