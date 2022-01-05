Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: January 5, 2022 @ 12:43 am
VANCEBORO - Curtis Eugene White, 65, died on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Funeral Friday at 12 noon, at Queen Chapel FWB Church. Viewing Thursday 2pm-6pm at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
The Daily Reflector
