FOUNTAIN - Cynthia Marie Jenkins Tyson, 58, died on Wed. October 21, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Philippi Church of Christ, Greenville. Viewing one hour prior to service at church. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home.
