GREENVILLE NC - Daniel "Dan" Ross Toor, 69, died on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 11 am, at Covenant Church, Winterville. Visitation following the service. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Updated: August 18, 2021 @ 12:59 am
