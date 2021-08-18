Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.