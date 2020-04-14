Sunshine and a few clouds. High 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 14, 2020 @ 8:09 am
AYDEN - Daniel "Dink" Worthington, 80, died on Monday, April 6, 2020. Viewing was held Sunday and Monday at Don Brown Funeral Home.