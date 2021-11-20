GREENVILLE - Danielle Rene "Rudy" Moore, 31, died on Saturday November 13, 2021. Funeral Tuesday at 2:00pm, at New Beginnings Church. Viewing one hour before the service at the church. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden
