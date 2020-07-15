Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies. High 91F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
A mostly clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 15, 2020 @ 2:15 am
GREENVILLE NC - Danny Ray Cobb, Jr., 41, died on Friday, July 3, 2020. Funeral Friday at 1 p.m. Friday, at Selvia Chapel FWB Church. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Mitchell's Memorial Funeral Home.