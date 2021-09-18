GREENVILLE - David Bryant Geletzke, infant, died on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. A private graveside service will be held in Pinewood Memorial Park. Visitation Sunday 4 to 6 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
