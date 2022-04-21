David Lee Foreman Apr 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FARMVILLE - David Lee Foreman, 76, died on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2:00 p.m., at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Viewing one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David Lee Foreman Don Brown Funeral Home Funeral Viewing Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector