Deacon Willie Lee Cox Sep 4, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AYDEN - Deacon Willie Lee Cox, 81, died on Monday August 30, 2021. Funeral Wednesday at 2 pm, at St. Paul COC DOC. Viewing one hour before the service at the church. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Willie Lee Cox Doc Christianity Don Brown Arrangement Funeral Home Viewing Church