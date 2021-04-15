AYDEN, NC - Decia Ann Little Ormond, 64, died on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 2 pm, at Zion Chapel FWB Church. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home. Masks required and social distancing observed.
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 72F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 15, 2021 @ 1:59 am
AYDEN, NC - Decia Ann Little Ormond, 64, died on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 2 pm, at Zion Chapel FWB Church. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home. Masks required and social distancing observed.