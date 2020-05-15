Partly cloudy. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: May 15, 2020 @ 12:22 am
GREENVILLE, NC - Delmon Marie "Debbie" Applewhite, 64, died on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 2 pm, at Ward Memorial Funeral Home, Robersonville. Viewing Friday 2-7 pm at the funeral home.