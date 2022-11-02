Delores Dixon Nov 2, 2022 8 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREENVILLE - Delores Dixon, 66, died on Sunday, October 30, 2022. In keeping with her wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greenville Arrangement Smith Funeral Service Crematory Service Wish Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector