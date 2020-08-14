Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 14, 2020 @ 1:40 am
WALSTONBURG - DeMarcus DeShawn Smith, 30, died on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Graveside service Sunday at noon at St. Delight Cemetery. Viewing 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Hornes Funeral Home, Farmville.