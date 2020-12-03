GREENVILLE - Demetric Fenner, 50, died on Friday November 27, 2020. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Zion Chapel FWB Church, Ayden. Viewing 3-7 p.m. Friday at Don Brown Funeral Home. Masks required and social distancing observed.
