Updated: December 28, 2021 @ 12:38 am
RICHMOND VA - Derander Holton, 67, died on Thursday December 23, 2021. Funeral Thursday at 1 pm, at Zion Chapel FWB Church, Ayden. Notification by JB Rhodes Funeral Home, Goldsboro.
The Daily Reflector
