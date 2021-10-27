FARMVILLE , NC - Derek Anthony Shirley, 47, died on Sunday October 24, 2021. Funeral Friday at 2 pm, at Farmville Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation 6-8 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
