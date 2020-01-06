Dianne Turner Jan 6, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AYDEN - Dianne Anderson Turner, 74, died on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Funeral Tuesday at 2 p.m., at Farmer's Funeral Chapel. Visitation 1-2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements by Farmer's Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 3 - Jan 9 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesSharpe returns, his powerhouse team routsSuspect in Ayden nightclub shooting arrestedNew tradition dropped on Greenville residentsGreenville celebrates new roads, new developmentGreenville police investigate attempted murderMan charged with DWI hits another car head on, overturnsThe sound you hear is Mitch McConnell's laughterIn tune with fans: Legendary DJ ends career, but beach music plays onLong lost relatives: After 70 years, DNA match reunites woman with Greenville familyRocky Mount business uses new tool for motor analysis Images