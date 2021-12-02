GRIFTON - Dorothy Jean Smith Coleman, 81, died on Sunday November 28, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 2 pm, at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Viewing one hour before the service at the funeral home.
