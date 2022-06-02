Dorothy Maxine McLawhorn Jun 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AYDEN - Dorothy Maxine McLawhorn, 74, died on Monday, May 30, 2022. Funeral Monday at 2:00 pm, at Elm Grove Free Will Baptist Church. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service of Ayden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Free Will Baptist Church Dorothy Maxine Mclawhorn Ayden Funeral Grove Elm Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector