Dwayne Wiggins Jan 30, 2020

GREENVILLE - Dwayne Damon Wiggins, 27, died on Friday, January 24, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at English Chapel FWB Church. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements by Blake Phillips Funeral Services.