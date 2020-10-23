GREENVILLE - Earlie Edmonds, Jr., 76, died on Monday, October 12, 2020. Graveside service Friday at noon at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Viewing 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday at Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home Chapel.
