WALSTONBURG - Earner Lee Baker, 84, died on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Paul Chapel AME Zion Church. Viewing 11 am at the church. Arrangements by Hornes Funeral Home. Masks required and social distancing observed.
