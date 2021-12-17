FARMVILLE - Eddie Elijah Baker, 69, died on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 1 pm, at Antioch Church Ministeries. Viewing 12:30 Sunday at the church. Arrangements by Hornes Funeral Home. Masks required and social distancing observed.
