AYDEN - Edna Gray Peterson, 89, died on Friday, August 13, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 11am, at Zion Hill FWB Church, Winterville. Viewing Friday, 2 p.m. -6 p.m, at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Updated: August 20, 2021 @ 12:51 am