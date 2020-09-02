WINTERVILLE - Edward Joseph Bowman, 89, died on Friday, August 14, 2020. Memorial service Saturday at 11 a.m., at Bethany Free Will Baptist Church. Visitation following the service. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service and Crematory.
