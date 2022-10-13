Edward "Kevin" Nelson Oct 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AYDEN - Edward "Kevin" Nelson, 64, died on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Memorial service Saturday at 4 pm, at Farmer Funeral Chapel. Visitation 2:30 to 3:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Service Edward Nelson Farmer Visitation Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector