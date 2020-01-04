Eleanor Davis Jan 4, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREENVILLE - Eleanor Greene Davis, 87, died on Friday, January 3, 2020. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 3 - Jan 9 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesSharpe returns, his powerhouse team routsDaughter helps restore historic North Carolina houseRocky Mount business uses new tool for motor analysisNew tradition dropped on Greenville residentsGreenville celebrates new roads, new developmentSuspect in Ayden nightclub shooting arrestedGreenville police investigate attempted murderTwo injured in Ayden nightclub shootingRex Anne DavisThe Year in Pitt County government: County faces controversy, changes during year Images