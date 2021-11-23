PINETOPS - Elease Middleton Jenkins, 80, died on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Graveside service Saturday at noon, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation 5-7 pm Friday at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Masks required and social distancing observed.
