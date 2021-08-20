WINTERVILLE - Elijah Parker, 57, died on Saturday, August 14th, 2021. Funeral Hornes Funeral Home, Farmville at 2 pm. Viewing one hour prior to service, at the funeral home. Masks required and social distancing observed.
Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 20, 2021 @ 12:51 am
WINTERVILLE - Elijah Parker, 57, died on Saturday, August 14th, 2021. Funeral Hornes Funeral Home, Farmville at 2 pm. Viewing one hour prior to service, at the funeral home. Masks required and social distancing observed.