FARMVILLE - Elijah Lonnell Williams, 13, died on October 6, 2020. Funeral Sunday at 1 p.m., at Sycamore Chapel Baptist Church. Viewing 1 hour prior to service. Arrangements by Charles Edwards Funeral Home, Ayden.
