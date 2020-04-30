GREENVILLE - Elnora Harper Vines, 82, died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at Don Brown Funeral Home. Viewing Friday 2-5 pm at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, only those with invitations may attend.
Updated: April 30, 2020 @ 2:11 am
