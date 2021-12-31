FARMVILLE - Emma Moye Barrett, 94, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Graveside service Monday at 2:00 PM, at At Homestead memorial Gardens, Greenville. Arrangements by Mitchell's Memorial Funeral Home.
