Updated: June 10, 2020 @ 2:01 am
WINTERVILLE - Eric Shabizz Little, 43, died on Monday, June 8, 2020. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at English Chapel FWB Church. Viewing Saturday 2-7 p.m. at Blake Phillips Funeral Services.