GREENVILLE - Ernest Daniel Perkins, Sr., 73, died on Sat. October 31, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 10 a.m., at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Viewing one hour prior to service. Due to COVID-19, only those with invitations may attend.
