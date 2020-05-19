Cloudy with occasional light rain. High 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: May 19, 2020 @ 1:05 am
WASHINGTON - Ethel Dupree-Forrest, 93, died on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Funeral Tuesday at 2 p.m., at St. John Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing Tuesday 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home, Fountain.