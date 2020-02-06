Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.