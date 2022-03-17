Evelyn Locke Mar 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREENVILLE - Evelyn Locke, 71, died on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 1:00 pm, at Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home. Viewing will be from 12:00-1:00 pm prior to the service in the chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Evelyn Locke Funeral Home Viewing Worship Funeral Morgan Chapel Greenville Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector