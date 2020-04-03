Sunny skies. High 67F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..
April 3, 2020
WINTERVILLE - Farro Best, Jr., 75, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Funeral Sunday at 1 p.m., at Free Spirit Holiness Church. Viewing 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Charles Edwards Funeral Home, Ayden. Due to COVID-19, only those with invitations may attend