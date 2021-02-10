...LOCALLY DENSE FOG TONIGHT...
Areas of locally dense fog are occurring tonight with visibility
reduced to one-quarter mile or less at times. Winds should
increase between 1 and 4 a.m. Wednesday, which should help
dissipate the fog and improve visibility.
If dense fog is encountered while driving, use low beam headlights
and leave plenty of following distance between vehicles for
safety.
GREENVILLE - Fayeretta Fleming Staton, 69, died on Monday, February 8, 2021. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Philippi Church of Christ. Viewing one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Blake Phillips Funeral Services.