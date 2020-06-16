Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. High 69F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible.