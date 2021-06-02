BETHEL - Frances Manning Butterworth, 98, died on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Graveside service Saturday at 1 pm, at the Bethel Cemetery. Viewing Friday from 6-7:30 pm at the funeral home. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville.
Updated: June 2, 2021 @ 12:47 am
