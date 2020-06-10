Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: June 10, 2020 @ 2:01 am
GREENVILLE - Franklin Roosevelt Smith, Sr, 71, died Monday, June 8, 2020. Funeral Saturday 1 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Church. Visitation Friday 6-8 p.m. at Neighborhood Tabernacle Church. Arrangements by Blake Phillips Funeral Services.