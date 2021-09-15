Sorry, an error occurred.
GREENVILLE - Freda Sutton Kovalchick, 90, died on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Graveside service Saturday at 11 am, at Pinewood Memorial Park. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Daily Reflector
