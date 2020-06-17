Thunderstorms in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. High near 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: June 17, 2020 @ 1:10 am
GREENVILLE - Frederick James Blocker, 55, died on Monday, June 15, 2020. Arrangements incomplete with Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Services.