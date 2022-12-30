Fredrick Bryant Dec 30, 2022 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AYDEN - Fredrick Bryant, 61, died on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 1:30 PM, at Don Brown Funeral Home. Viewing one hour before the service at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fredrick Bryant Don Brown Funeral Home Funeral Viewing