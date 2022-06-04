Gabriel D. Barnes Jun 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OWINGS MILLS, MD - Gabriel D. Barnes, 56, died on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Services are pending. Arrangements by Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Service, Greenville, NC. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gabriel D. Barnes Owings Mills Greenville Md Cremation Service Nc Arrangement Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector