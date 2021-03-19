Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: March 19, 2021 @ 1:50 am
SIMPSON - Gail Freeman, 74, died on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 11 am at Faith Assembly Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.