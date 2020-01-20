George Bynum Jan 20, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FAYETTEVILLE - George Bynum, 53, died on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Arrangements by Blake Phillips Funeral Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 17 - Jan 23 Her Magazine January 2020 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesTwo killed in head-on crashWoman charged with DWI, child abuseCrime reports: Teens arrested after shots fired at local high schoolCrime reports: Bail bondsman fires shot while chasing fugitivePolice: Man shot was an intruderTrott out as ECU defensive coordinator911 calls: Screams, gunfire heard at birthday partyGovernor, Vidant leaders urge legislators to add Medicaid expansion to state budgetSuit against police centers on Facebook streaming205616 JOEL HOLDEN Images