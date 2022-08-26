George Lee Joyner Aug 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREENVILLE - George Lee Joyner, 88, died on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Services are incomplete at this time. Arrangements by Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags George Lee Joyner Cremation Service Greenville Arrangement Rountree Family Mortuary Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector